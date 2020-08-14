Alleged pastor swindler, co-accused denied bail

WALVIS BAY - A flamboyant pastor from Walvis Bay and his co-accused were denied bail yesterday during their first court appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court. The duo appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly swindling N$800 000 from five women through scams.

Kaetanus Shilimela nicknamed ‘Atomic Bomb’ and Showa Lukas also known as ‘Shocks’ are facing five counts of fraud as well as charges of theft under false pretence. They are also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime (POCA) for acquiring proceeds

through unlawful activities and money laundering. Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu during the investigations said that all five victims are members of the self-proclaimed pastor’s church, Internal Glory Ministry based in Walvis Bay.

His first victim, a 25-year-old woman, lost N$425 000, money that she allegedly inherited from her father. “The pastor allegedly convinced the woman to pay money into his account as well as giving him cash that added up to N$425 000,” Iikuyu said earlier.

He explained that the pastor allegedly pretended that he owned a company and was selling some of his shares, resulting in the woman as well as the other four victims buying into the alleged scam. The other four women invested between N$15 000 to N$75 000 each.

“None of them signed any documents or had lawyers involved and police now suspect that the pastor used them and money for his personal needs. The alleged scam is said to have taken place between August and September last year,” he said.

Iikuyu yesterday indicated that they have not recovered any money from the pastor yet. The duo had their case postponed to 19 August for a formal bail application. State prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi objected bail at this stage due to the seriousness of the matter. – edeklerk@nepc.com.na

