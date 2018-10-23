Ambunda signs with Asian giant Ringstar Boxing

WINDHOEK - Fresh from his impressive showing, en route to claim the IBO World Super Bantamweight title in September, at the Marina Bay Sands, veteran Namibian boxer Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, (27-2-0), has joined Ringstar Boxing’s impressive roster of boxers under its management and promotion.

The three-time IBO world champion Ambunda, who is also a former WBO World Bantamweight champion, says, “I am happy to sign with Ringstar, and I look forward to my upcoming fights under the Ringstar banner.”

Scott Farrell, founder and CEO of Ringstar Boxing, which is now referred to by many as Asia’s number one boxing sports property, says, “I’m very excited to welcome Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, to Ringstar management.

“He still has plenty to offer and proved that on my last show at Marina Bay Sands on September 29, when he once again claimed the IBO Super Bantamweight title. I will take Paulus to bigger fights and he will once again shock the world, mark my words.”

Ringstar has been increasing in popularity throughout Asia, with shows broadcast worldwide via international broadcast partners.

Recent TV ratings on its ESPN TV5 debut saw Ringstar boxing take first place by over one million viewers more than world IBF Superfly Champion Ancajas vs Santiago. 2019 will see Ringstar Boxing promote four shows in various South East Asian cities.

“We will be working closely with the WBC to promote only the best fights in boxing, including a world title to be announced very soon,” Farrell added.

Ambunda will be joining other world-class boxers managed and promoted by Ringstar, such as IBO World Bantamweight champion Michael Dasmarinas, IBO Intercontinental Featherweight champion Muhamad Ridhwan, whilst Thailand contender (by way of New Zealand) Nort Beauchamp IBO Asia Champion, IBO Oceania Welterweight champion Keng Fai, WBC Asia Continental Light Heavyweight champion Mirage Khan, New Zealand boxing champion Cairo George completes the list.

Ringstar’s recent campaign has also been shortlisted for the Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for a Sports Event category, at the prestigious SPIA Asia - Sports Industry Awards, which recognizes the best work in the sports industry, across 47 countries.

2018-10-23 10:17:10 2 months ago