Ameliorating education of young Namibians

A young educationist has taken it upon herself to be at the forefront of creating a platform, with the assistance of her family to offer lessons to students as she feels not all of them have the privilege of having a strong support system that would motivate them to study hard and do their best.

“This lack of support in a learner’s life plays a big role when it comes to their academic performance,” said Nonelwa Gqwede, who co-founded the family company, dubbed Divine Novelty Investment cc, in 2018.

The 27-year-old former Life Skills teacher for five years said her passion has always been to assist students to reach their potential.

She said: “As a Life Skills teacher and aspiring clinical psychologist, I was always drawn to students who struggled with school. I was inspired by my parents who were both teachers for many years and who had the Namibian child at heart in everything they did. This lack of support in students’ lives plays a big role when it comes to their academic performance.”

The Gqwedes knowledge and expertise is in education, psychology and counselling with over 15 years of experience and understanding in these fields combined.

“The main objectives of educational services are to provide educational and consulting solutions to learners and students from grades 5 to 12, tertiary students, as well as adult students, preparing them for academic succes,” explained Gqwede.

She currently possesses an Honours degree in Psychology and is pursuing a Master’s in Clinical Psychology at the University of Namibia (Unam).

The impact of Covid-19 has prompted her to take the academy to greater heights by doing what she does best, educating students in the most comfortable environment since a majority of them have told her they not comfortable when it comes to returning to face-to-face classes.

“This is where I decided to put my knowledge, experience and expertise to good use. I wanted to help students deal with the anxiety that comes with their academic journeys. I want them to feel confident when it comes to their academic performances. I want to equip them with tools, skills and tips on how to study, prepare for examinations, tests and other assessments,” she highlighted.

Gqwede said: “I want to help them master their curriculums, complete their syllabus requirements and give them the confidence to write their tests or examinations with ease. Apart from what is going on around them and in the world, I want all learners to reduce the fear associated with school and feel confident enough to tackle all grades with ease.”

She works with the parents, students and the teachers to ensure she can understand the exact concerns students may have.

“I provide online sessions (one-on-one and group sessions). I also provide contact sessions with individuals as well as groups. I provide classroom workshops, as well as grade workshops with schools. I do motivational talks at schools as well. I provide mentorship and guidance to all learners and I also provide programs for students who are repeating a grade,” she elaborated.

2020-07-01 10:19:18 | 12 hours ago