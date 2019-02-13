Angra Pequena receives N$20 000 from Old Mutual

LÜDERITZ - Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School in Lüderitz got N$20 000 from Old Mutual for an outstanding performance that culminated in the school emerge top in the 2018 Namibian Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary levels (NSSCO) in //Kharas Region.

School principal Shyral Beukes expressed joy that for the fifth year in a row, Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School scooped the first prize in //Kharas Region, starting from 2014 to 2018. On national level, the school was ranked a decent 15th among all the government schools.

The following learners from Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School were awarded prizes at the prize-giving ceremony in Windhoek.

Friedolf Stein who is also Dux learner for 2018 was awarded, Best performer in // Kharas for Ordinary and Higher-Level, scoring 52 credit points.

Jordan Titus - 2nd Best performer in //Kharas for Ordinary Level and Leonie Klein - For obtaining an A* symbol in accounting.

Best performer in //Kharas Stein currently doing a bridging course called pre-engineering in Metallurgical at the University of Namibia, encouraged fellow learners and students to study

hard.



