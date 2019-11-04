Anti-tank mine claims life in Omusati

ONGWEDIVA - An elderly man died a horrific death yesterday morning after a bomb exploded, blowing him and his tools to pieces.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Johannes Sheehama Hamukwaya, a resident of Ontanda ‘A’ village in Tsandi constituency.

According to the Omusati regional police spokesperson, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo, Hamukwaya was digging out an old tree stump was on the side of the road near his homestead when the explosion went off. He must have accidentally struck the mine.

Shikongo confirmed that the explosion was believed to be an anti-tank bomb, meant for cars and other heavy vehicles.

It is suspected that the mine was planted during the liberation struggle. He said the area was used as a farming camp by the South African armed forces.

Amukwaya’s body parts were scattered all over the scene but were collected and transported to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem.

The next of kin were informed.



