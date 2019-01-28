AR establishes People’s Litigation Centre 

WINDHOEK – A People’s Litigation Centre (PLC) under the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has been established and registered with the Master of the High Court.

Job Amupanda says the PLC, launching in April, is a legal assistance body for the poor, activists and homeless/landless people. The PLC will mobilise resources for the poor.

“The beneficiaries are the people of Namibia who are under oppression from the regime, capitalists and other evil forces against the poor,” Amupanda informed a press conference, adding that the PLC will also host an anti-corruption leg that will decisively and effectively deal with corruption.

He further explained that the PLC will also safeguard the judiciary from being captured by capitalist interests by preventing an anti-poor posture furthering capitalist and political interests.

In an unrelated matter, Amupanda said they will march to the City of Windhoek head offices and National Assembly on the same day when fellow AR member, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, returns to court on March 18. Nauyoma was released on bail last week after he was arrested for trying to obstruct police from executing official duties in taking action against illegal land grabbing. Nauyoma and the community in Okuryangava rebuilt a shack of an unemployed and destitute mother of two after it was demolished.

“On that exact same day, we will be marching to the City of Windhoek to hand over the memorandum of demands regarding the challenges of our people in informal settlements, the brutality of the political police, the lack of urgency on the housing question and other matters of concern,” Amupanda stated. Then they will proceed to the National Assembly to hand over a complete citizen bill on the indigenisation of land. The land indigenisation bill will stop the selling and ownership of land by foreigners, he says.

