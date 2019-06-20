Arcadia FC receives playing gear worth N$10 000

WINDHOEK - Arcadia Football Club recently received playing gear worth over N$10 000 from their former chairperson Finastus Mutiwali, who is now based in Morocco.

The club was established in 1986 by Mutiwali, with the aim to encourage the development of young people in the Windhoek vicinity and also to put more emphasis on life skills development in order to address issues that affect them in their daily lives.

The team mainly participates in the youth development leagues in the Khomas Region. They cater for different groups ranging from U/6 up to U/19’s. The former chairman donated two sets of playing gear.

‘’We trying to develop these guys so that they can become good footballers and hopefully represent the country in the future,’’ Mutiwali said.

The boys currently train at a rocky field at Grysblock but are determined to make use of their spare time instead of being on the streets. The club wants to infiltrate their U/19 squad into the second division once the league kicks off so that they can steadily work their way up to the country’s top tier league.

