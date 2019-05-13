Art experts urged to enter lifestyle awards

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Arts industry experts in Namibia are being invited and encouraged to enter for this year’s Simply You Magazine Fashion and Lifestyle Awards.

A panel of industry experts will be tasked with the vetting and judging process and selecting the top four nominees in each category. The nominees will be presented to the public, who will then vote for their favourite personality.

This year’s categories are Favourite Actor, Actress, Radio Personality, Model, Stylist, DJ, Make-up Artist, Emerging Fashion Designer, Fashion Designer, Blogger, Best Accessories Designer, TV Personality, Fitness Personality, Photographer, Sports Personality, and Diamond Award.

The Diamond Award will be selected by the organising committee also with the assistance of industry experts.

For this year’s awards, Simply You Magazine partnered with The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). At the launch of the awards, NBC Chief Commercial Officer Umbi Karuaihe-Upi said, “The NBC is proud to hold exclusive broadcasting rights to the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA). We are committed to joining forces and resources to leverage our marketing strategies and solicit for sponsorship for the awards.”

Helena Ngaifiwa, Simply You Magazine General Manager said the purpose of the awards is to celebrate Namibia’s diverse and growing arts industry, “When we are talking about arts- we mean, the fashion, photography, beauty, philanthropy, entertainment-you name,” said Ngaifiwa.

“The good thing about The Simply Magazine and Lifestyle Awards is that you can nominate anyone you feel is an expert in the arts industry or they enter themselves. The link to the application forms are available on our socal media platforms.”

Simply You Magazine Managing Editor Ndapewoshali Shapwanale said the awards are happening in November at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

“We want industry experts to be part of this initiative. Last year, we had more than 300 nominations all combined,” she said.

Shapwanale recommended those interested apply as soon as possible as the due date for entering for the awards is on June 4th 2019.

