Ausiku invites investors to Kavango West development conference

NKURENKURU – Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku says preparations are in full swing for the Kavango West Regional Investment Conference planned for October 31.

Trade minister Tjekero Tweya will be the key speaker at the conference.

At the end of the conference the region will launch the regional development fund, she said.

“Agriculture minister John Mutorwa is the patron of the regional development fund which will be launched on 31 October and the conference will also put on the table identified key economic sectors,” said Ausiku. Kavango West has published a document on regional investment opportunities that investors can get as a guide on their journey to investing in the region.

“We will also launch our booklet on investment opportunities in the region, promote it and we have four project proposals the region wants to showcase that day as well,” she added.

Ausiku told this reporter that possible investors have been invited to attend the conference.

At the end of the conference in the evening, a fundraising gala dinner will be held to launch the region’s regional development fund.

According to Ausiku, the region has asked the Development Bank of Namibia to be a partner of the event and is awaiting a response.

“Kavango West has the potential to be an economic hub with its unexploited economic opportunities,” she added.

The key sectors to invest in in the region include manufacturing, agriculture, retail and services , education, information and communication technology, energy, mining, tourism and hospitality. Ausiku urged the nation to support the event.

2019-10-01 07:24:22 3 hours ago