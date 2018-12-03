BA beats Civics to go top, Young Brazilians downs Fighters …African Stars brush aside Okahandja United

Windhoek – Black Africa on Saturday delivered a spotless performance to brush aside Civics and go top of the league log-table during their MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in a weekend that was filled with thrilling action.

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for various teams as Mighty Gunners, who topped the log standing in the last couple of rounds, narrowly lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates at the Mokati Stadium, while Life Fighters also lost 1-2 at home to visiting Karasburg outfit Young Brazilians.

At the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund, Blue Waters played to a goalless draw against Tigers, while fellow coastal outfit Eleven Arrows suffered a 2-0 defeat to Unam FC. In Friday’s action, Gobabis club Young African lost 1-3 to Julinho Sporting at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

In the only match played yesterday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, a brace from Roger Katjiteo, and goal from Image Isaak saw reigning champions, African Stars, cruise past league newcomers, Okahandja United, by 3-1. Lorenzo Mandjiet scored United’s only goal.

NPL Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, 30 November 2018

Young African 2-3 Julinho Sporting

Saturday, 01 December 2018

Life Fighters 1-2 Young Brazilians

Mighty Gunners 0-1 Orlando Pirates

Blue Waters 0-0 Tigers

UNAM 1-0 Eleven Arrows

Civics 0-3 Black Africa

Sunday, 02 December 2018

African Stars 3-1 Okahandja United

2018-12-03 10:23:47 30 days ago