Bank Windhoek and Adonai Trust financially upskill inmates

WINDHOEK - A total of 86 inmates from Walvis Bay Correctional Facility took part in a two-week Money Map training session hosted by Bank Windhoek and Adonai Trust in September.

Comprising 38 male and 48 female offenders, the session was facilitated by Pastor Martin Ganseb from Alpha Course Prison Ministry. “The participants found the initiative financially educative. For instance, those who have been convicted of theft, testified that if they practised integrity in the past, they would not have been in prison. As a result, they promised to never repeat the offence once given a second chance,” said Ganseb.

Themed ‘Your journey to financial freedom,’ the Money Map training sessions cover a variety of topics that educate the inmates on financial, spiritual and mental fitness as they serve their sentences and beyond. Its main purpose is to guide individual inmates to achieve a biblical, joyful and stress-free financial future.

Adonai Trust’s co-founder, Sanet Vermeulen, said: “The Walvis Bay training session was conducted and received well by the inmates who expressed their gratitude at the end of the gathering. Thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible.”

The Money Map training, which is expected to benefit close to 200 inmates at four correctional facilities across the country, has three more seminars scheduled to take place at the correctional facilities. These are scheduled for Divundu from 15 to 21 October, Elizabeth Nempembe from 22 to 28 October and Keetmanshoop from 12 to 18 November.

