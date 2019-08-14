Bank Windhoek donates laptops to Omaheke Regional Library

WINDHOEK - On Friday, August 9, 2019, Bank Windhoek donated laptops to the Omaheke Regional Library in Gobabis. Upon receiving the donation, the director of education in the Omaheke Region in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Pecka Semba, said among the many corporates they approached, Bank Windhoek was the first and only one that responded to their request.

In his keynote address, the advisor to the Omaheke Governor, Pio Nganate, said: “On behalf of the Omaheke Region and the directorate of education, arts and culture, I would like to thank Bank

Windhoek for supporting the Omaheke Regional Library. The bank’s donation is greatly appreciated.”

Nganate added that the gesture signals Bank Windhoek’s partnership with the directorate of education in the Omaheke Region. “This partnership will also benefit all the residents in the region,” said Nganate.

Bank Windhoek’s head of corporate social investment (CSI) and sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, who delivered the laptops, encouraged the learners and students in the Omaheke Region to take

the opportunity and use the laptops for their educational needs.

“Do more research and explore how best you can use these laptops to equip yourselves with knowledge that will assist you in furthering your education. This is our gift to you because we believe in adding

value in the communities we operate in, especially in the areas of education.”

Situated between Epako suburb and the Legare Sports Stadium, the Omaheke Regional Library was built with funds received from the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA), an agency from the United States, which aimed at reducing poverty through economic growth in the education, tourism and agriculture

sectors. The building was handed over to the Omaheke Education Directorate in 2014. The library is one of three regional libraries in the country and serves as an information hub and resource centre

for the Omaheke Region. It provides additional information through various formats to educators, learners, students and community members at large.

The newly appointed chief librarian, Josbackassa Tjimbundu, said the donation came at the right time. “This means a lot to us. I promise Bank Windhoek that we will take care of these laptops. They will

be used for the intended purpose, which is education,” he said.

2019-08-14 07:44:51 1 days ago