Bank Windhoek issues first Green Bond

Staff Reporter

Bank Windhoek reached a milestone this week Wednesday when it announced the successful issuance of Namibia’s first Green Bond. This achievement positions Bank Windhoek as the first local commercial bank to issue a Green Bond not only domestically but across the Southern African region.

The Green Bond is listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange and complies with the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, a UN Partnership Programme of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the UN Global Compact. The aim of the SSE is to build the capacity of stock exchanges and securities market regulators so that it is able to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and advance the performance of corporate companies on issues of environmental and social impact as well as governance.

“As a member of Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek aims to become the Green Financier of choice for sustainability projects in Namibia and in other countries in which the Group operates. As the only 100% locally owned commercial bank in Namibia, Bank Windhoek shares the responsibility to protect our country for future generations by actively contributing to and facilitating the transition to low-carbon and climate resilient economy,” said Baronice Hans, Managing Director of Bank Windhoek

“For this reason, the Bank aims to obtain alternative sources of funding for its green lending activities by raising funds in the debt market through a local Green Bond Issuance, of which the proceeds will be used to finance only eligible green projects and assets throughout Namibia,” said Claire Hobbs, Chief Treasurer of Bank Windhoek.

Green Bonds are generally a fixed income instrument where the proceeds are exclusively applied to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing eligible Green Projects and which are aligned with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP). “In its simplest form, the bank will raise a fixed amount of capital, repaying the capital (principal) and accrued interest (coupon) over a set period of time,” Hobbs explained.

Bank Windhoek developed a Green Bond Framework as the core document against which the management, eligibility and success of the bond issuance is benchmarked.

“It is a win-win situation for both the bond issuer and the investor, as they show their commitment as responsible corporate citizens who consistently contribute toward a sustainable future. Bank Windhoek has been an implementing partner of the Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF) program by Agence Française de Développement’s (AFD). The funding from SUNREF aims to finance renewable energy projects within Namibia. This initiative was a good learning curve for the bank’s staff and clients involved in related renewable energy projects, and the high demand for funding from the SUNREF resource pool encouraged Bank Windhoek to investigate the viability of expanding its green lending activities by raising alternative funds,” commented Ruan Bestbier, Sustainability Analyst at Bank Windhoek, who developed the Green Bond Framework.

Eligible projects include renewable energy, energy efficiency & resource efficiency, green buildings, sustainable waste management, sustainable land use, clean transportation, sustainable water management, climate change adaptation, green trade, climate smart agriculture and non-energy greenhouse gas emission reduction.

“The issuance of Namibia’s first Green Bond, is testament to Bank Windhoek’s vision to be the financial partner of choice, ultimately leading to positive change in the country and the Southern African region. We want to thank our first investors Old Mutual and the Government Institutions Pension Fund for their trust and commitment to the Green Bond,” said Hobbs.

We are very excited be part of this first Green Bond issue in Namibia. We, as Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia, take pride to be part of this ever-changing environment in a positive and up-lifting way through standing for initiatives that form part of something “bigger then ourselves,” said Christoff Bauernschmitt, Head: Alternative Investments Old Mutual Investment Group, Namibia.

“Capricorn Group is proud of this initiative by its flagship brand, Bank Windhoek. As a Group, we aspire to be a connector of positive change by creating economic value in a responsible way that creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving the economic and social conditions in the communities in which we operate”, added Thinus Prinsloo, Group Managing Director.

2018-12-07 10:58:42 26 days ago