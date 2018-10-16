Bank Windhoek opens first of its kind clinic for employees

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek opened a visiting on-site clinic last week at its Human Capital Department in Windhoek. The clinic is a first of its kind and offers employees, including those of its mother company, Capricorn Group, primary healthcare and wellness support services, delivered by licensed service providers.

The consultations for the medical practitioner and registered nurse will be offered free of charge. “This initiative has been welcomed by our employees who applauded it and promised to make use of its services,” said Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Wellness Consultant, Marjolize Scholtz.

Some of the available medical services include a Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDM), travel vaccinations, such as yellow fever or any other vaccine as per destination requirements, in-house health campaigns and screenings such as pap smear, respiratory health, flu vaccinations, men’s health, blood tests and more, and bi-monthly massages by a qualified therapist.

“Employees are the Group’s most valuable assets. The clinic will strive to continue ensuring that their well-being is taken care of,” Scholtz said.

She added that one of the positive benefits of the clinic is to enable employees to take care of their health. “This definitely adds value to the Group as an employer of choice by providing a much-needed offering as part of our Employee Value Proposition,” concluded Scholtz.

2018-10-16 09:28:10 2 months ago