Bank Windhoek opens revamped specialist forex  branch

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek opened its revamped specialist foreign exchange (forex) branch situated in Independence Avenue on Tuesday in Windhoek. The newly renovated branch, which includes Bank Windhoek’s new look and feel, offers forex customers a pleasant banking experience in line with the bank’s new brand identity.

“Our team of specialised customer service consultants and forex tellers, led by the experienced Gert Kandinda, is committed to provide our customers with fast and convenient service covering the complete range of forex and trade products,” said Bank Windhoek’s head of treasury sales, Windsor Markus.

The concept of a full-service foreign exchange branch is specifically designed and tailored to meet the unique needs of the forex customer and is in line with Bank Windhoek’s promise to deliver the best customer experience and achieve operational excellence. “Customers who came in today were thrilled with the new look of the branch and its modern welcoming environment,” said Bank Windhoek’s forex consultant, Namene Hamufenhu.

The refurbishment of all Bank Windhoek branches nationwide shows that the bank remains committed to servicing Namibian communities, to foster existing customer relationships and partner with new customers, be they local residents or tourists visiting the country.

The branch sits adjacent to two Bank Windhoek automatic teller machines (ATMs), allowing customers to complete basic transactions without the aid of a branch representative.

The forex branch is located in the ACME corner building, on the corner of Independence Avenue and Kasino Street.

2019-07-19 10:28:04 1 days ago