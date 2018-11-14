Bank Windhoek rewards top coastal Estate Agents

WINDHOEK - J&B Estates was awarded as the Top Estate Agency for the Coastal Region at the recently concluded Bank Windhoek Coastal Estate Agents Awards ceremony hosted in Walvis Bay.

Ramos Realtors Namibia and Susan Curtis Estates respectively walked away with the second and third spots in Top Estate Agency category.

In the commercial category, the top prize went to Hettie Beukes of Susan Curtis Estates while Ilene Olivier of Daphne Swanepoel Properties received the second prize. Joey Gerber of Ramos Realtors Namibia took up the third spot.

Saloom Hasanein of Golden Palace Property Centre was the Top Achiever in the Residential category followed by Harrold Page of HomePage and Morne Human of J&B Estates who won the second and third prizes.

The Annual Bank Windhoek Coastal Estate Agents Awards aims to give credit to the coastal estate agents and agencies that supported the Bank during the 2017/2018 financial year. Its main purpose is to reward the property industry for its commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Service, Chris Matthee, said: “Bank Windhoek prides itself in offering customer centric financial solutions, that enables Namibians to realise their dreams of owning assets that can enhance their quality of life.

This goal can be achieved when Bank Windhoek and Estate Agents continue to work together as reliable business partners.” After congratulating the winners, Matthee added that Bank Windhoek does not only look at maximising profits, but as a responsible corporate citizen, the Bank also noticed pressure in its personal and commercial markets and has worked closely with its customers, credit department and respective branches to mitigate the negative impact of a sluggish economy“We will continue to nurture our customer relationships and assist them to weather the current economic climate and when circumstances change, Bank Windhoek will be here to enable the ownership of homes across a broader spectrum than is currently evident,” said Matthee.

