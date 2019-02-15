Bank Windhoek welcomes new employees

WINDHOEK - Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek this week officially welcomed 24 new staff members to the organisation.

Capricorn Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaco Esterhuyse, formally welcomed the new employees to the two-day Onboarding and Orientation Programme. Esterhuyse explained the core functions and structures of Capricorn Group.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, followed suit with a presentation based on the Bank’s 2018 – 2020 Strategy as fellow Capricorn Group Executive Management Team (EMT) members listened in. During her presentation, Baronice placed emphasis on how the strategy aims to position Bank Windhoek as a leader in Namibia’s competitive banking environment. She also highlighted the importance of customer satisfaction and told the new employees to always keep the customers first in mind. The new staff members, who expressed their excitement on joining the Group, will be performing their duties in the Retail Banking Services, Asset Management, Human Resources, Support Services and Information Technology spheres.

The Onboarding and Orientation Programme is aimed at welcoming new employees into the organisation and prepares them for their new role. The process also covers the employer and employee rights and the terms and conditions of employment.

