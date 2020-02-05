Bank Windhoek wins top corporate bank accolade Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Bank Windhoek was in December 2019, named as the Best Corporate Bank in Namibia by the London-based Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading international financial portal and print magazine. The magazine covers a variety of areas such as banking, trading, technology, tax and legal, and asset and wealth management.

Established in 2011, the annual Global Banking and Finance Awards aims to recognise notable changes taking place in the global financing sphere. The awards reflect the groundbreaking changes within the global financial sector, which includes banking, corporate finance, tax and accounting, asset management and mergers and acquisitions.

During the evaluation process, Bank Windhoek received the Best Corporate Bank Award based on various criteria including, inter alia, staff knowledge and expertise and the bank’s overall performance.

“We are very proud of our collective achievement. This award is testament to the hard work, resilience, and dedication from the Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) Team, the Treasury Team, overall Bank Windhoek staff, and customers who all endured a challenging economic environment in 2019. The collective efforts allowed us to achieve our set strategy for the division consistently. Thank you, let us aim for more in 2020,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of CIB, Lukas Nanyemba.

Nanyemba emphasised that Bank Windhoek’s CIB business model and capabilities cut across customer segmentation, products and services and channels supported by an operating model with skills intertwined with strategy management, sales and service, operations, and execution and the underlying business enablers. “We deal with corporate companies in both the private sector, government sector, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs),” said Nanyemba.

Bank Windhoek’s CIB and Treasury Divisions have also made great strides by delivering on their mandates amongst others, financing and facilitating projects in various sectors including energy, fishing, mining, infrastructure, real estate, tourism, wholesale and retail. “This was achieved through continuous innovation by deploying non-conventional approaches that culminated in collaboration with all stakeholders and customers. Albeit, these were achieved by an agile environment created by the current economic conditions,” concluded Nanyemba.

Besides the Global Banking and Finance Award, in 2019, Bank Windhoek also won two other awards: The Bankers Bank of the Year Award and PSG’s Banking Review Report Best Bank in Namibia Award.



