Basson-Namundjebo to head FIFA Normalisation Committee…to oversee NFA until 31 May

WINDHOEK – The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Friday unveiled a five-member normalisation committee that will oversee the affairs of the beleaguered Namibia Football Association (NFA) until a new leadership is installed.

The five-member committee, which was announced and unveiled by FIFA Director of Development for Africa and the Caribbean Veron Mosengo-Omba at Avani Hotel in Windhoek on Friday, consists of local businesswoman Hilda Basson-Namundjebo (chairperson), Franco Cosmos (deputy chairperson), Gaby Ahrens, Matti Mwandingi and Vivienne Katjiuongua.

Cosmos, Mwandingi and Katjioungua are all legal practitioners by profession and Ahrens is the head of the newly established Namibia Athletes Commission (NAC).

The normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the positions in the elections, Mosengo-Omba explained. The mandate of the committee will end no later than 31 May 2019.

Mosengo-Omba said the committee’s primary tasks will be to run the NFA’s daily affairs but will not have a seat in the federation. It will oversee the NFA’s daily affairs; ensure that the members of the NFA whose executive committees are out of mandate organise and conduct the relevant elections; and once elections have been held at member level, to organise and conduct elections of a new NFA Executive Committee.

2019-02-11 10:03:27 1 months ago