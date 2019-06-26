Beauty Boois on health and her upcoming novel

Aletta Shikololo

Twenty-seven year old, psychological counsellor, entrepreneur and columnist, Beauty Boois is no stranger to the media industry as she is known for her column specialising in yoga and health matters.

Youth Corner had a chat with Boois who shared her passion as a health specialist. Born and raised in Windhoek, Boois explained that her passion for writing began when she was very young, as she was always surrounded by books.

With her strong academic background and yoga training certification from the Africa Yoga Project in Nairobi, Kenya, Boois also studied yoga psychology in India, thereafter becoming a registered psychological counsellor.

She said beauty is all about having an attitude of gratitude and seeing the bliss, blessings and beauty in all things with a grateful heart.

“I have always known that my purpose revolves around healing because I had a spiritual calling toward healing from a very young age. Holistic healing – looking at health in terms of mind, body and soul , through psychology, yoga and spirituality, has been the best way for me to express my passion and purpose,” explained Boois.

Furthermore, she recently signed an author agreement with the University of Namibia’s Press, to have her first novel entitled /Namgu’s Escape Theory published.

The novel is about universal struggles as well as social issues faced by young people, especially women.

“The story is about a young Namibian woman going through the motions of life and all the experiences that life throws at her,” she said.

In her journey of being a health specialist, Boois said some of her greatest achievements are raising a happy and healthy child, doing work that helps and empowers others as well as herself and learning to love herself.

Even though Boois is happy with what she does, she said being a health practitioner in Namibia is not as easy as it seems.

“Stigma attached to health and help-seeking behaviour and a lack of awareness about mental health are a challenge,” she replied to a question on the challenges of being a health specialist.

