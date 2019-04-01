Brave Matheus retains IBO belt in empathic fashion …Rundu comes alive as pro boxers trade leather

RUNDU – Veteran professional boxer Jonas Matheus found himself stretched to the limit before emerging victorious via a unanimous decision, after a marathon 12-rounds of blood, sweat and tears to retain his International Boxing Organization (IBO) Feather Bantamweight title.

The hard punching Namibian defeated Tanzanian challenger Nasibu Ramadhan in the main bout of the MTC sponsored Salute Boxing Academy Boxing Bonanza under the theme, “The Kavanago River Fray” in Rundu on Saturday evening.

In the under card bouts, Paulus Shonena made short work of his Super flyweight none title fight against Thomas Ndeitunga, abbreviating the latter’s further interest in the bout via a 4th round Technical Knockout (TKO) with two minutes and 4-3 seconds gone on the clock.

The much anticipated Welterweight bout between Bernard Bernard and Kristof Ipinge was ruled a none contest after the latter sustained a dislocated shoulder injury in round three.

Japhet Amukwa defeated Nangolo Samuel with a devastating TKO in their bantamweight four rounder while flyweight boxer Ruben Kandimba waltzed past Theodor Nujoma in their flyweight bout over four rounds.

The Featherweight clash between John Shitilitha and Julius Sheetheni ended in a stalemate (37-39, 39-37 & 38-38) while homeboy Kasera Sirongo easily waltzed past Johannes Nangolo, sending his out of sorts opponent to slumber land with a vicious 2nd round delivery.

Lazarus Namalambo came out tops in his Super Bantamweight bout with old time campaigner Costa Nilo Frans with a unanimous win. Alpheus Shilongo was not to be outdone either as he returned the compliment to Namalambo by outscoring Chris Uleko in their Middleweight bout.

Nathaniel Kakola saw off Robert Kachiza with a 4th round knockout in their none title Featherweight battle. Martin Mukungo completed the 11 bout line up with victory over the Vaino Mervin Nehemia in their Bantamweight bout when all judges gifted him the nod ahead of his opponent for a unanimous decision victory.

2019-04-01 11:06:16 1 days ago