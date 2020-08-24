Bride arrested for violating virus restrictions

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Omusati region at the weekend arrested a bride for contravening the state of emergency regulations at Eengete village in Ogongo constituency.

The bride was released on warning and given an option to either pay a fine of N$2 000 or to appear in court.

NBC reported that the groom and his entourage who are from Ohangwena region allegedly fled the scene.

The regional commander for Omusati, Commissioner Titus Shikongo said the number of people at the wedding at Eengete was extremely in excess of the required number as per the regulations.

Shikongo said there was no register for the attendees or hand washing provision made.

He said despite the call to stay safe and mitigate the spread of the virus, the public is still attending weddings in the usual traditional manner.

“We found people in excess of 100, there were no registers, no hand washing provisions made. This poses a huge health risk to everyone in attendance,” Shikongo stressed.



He said the police visited the homestead in question in the morning and informed them what was required to happen in terms of the regulations, however, the advise fell on deaf ears.

The commissioner said despite sensitising and house visits done on Thursday and Friday, people were still flocking to homesteads for wedding celebrations.

Shikongo noted that the picture was, however, different on Saturday as many seemed to be in compliance.

“We have visited a number of households, but the situation has changed,” said Shikongo.

The regional commander said his office will continue to sensitise the public on the importance of adhering to the state of emergency regulations.

He advised couples to consider halting their celebrations and have them at a later stage when the situation has normalised.

He stressed that the police are not doing anything to punish anyone, but they have a responsibility to ensure that the regulations are adhered to and subsequently save lives.

In the previous weekend, a mother to a bride was also taken in for questioning at Okahao after they were also found to be violating the regulations.







