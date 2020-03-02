Bringing families together through food - The Cookout Market Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The Cookout Market organising team is putting together a two-day event to create a family-friendly atmosphere that brings people of all different ages together for the love food. “It will be a haven for conversation and mingling – a pet and baby-friendly atmosphere,” said Lazarus Hishekwa, one of the event organisers.

He said the 2020 Cookout Market’s preparation is in full swing and aims to create a platform for food lovers to come a have an array of food. “If you think about it, nothing brings people together more than gossip and good food,” mentioned Hishekwa.

Slated for 28 and 29 March at the Trustco United Sports Field in Olympia, the two-day event will encompass food trucks, wine tasting, eating competitions, and fitness hour. The organisers are labelling it as a perfect family outing.

“The Cookout is a mellow social affair of culinary displays, where vendors show off diverse foods. It is a haven of family time and mingling. In a nutshell, it is a food festival,” stated Hishekwa.

On why they decided to venture in the food business, Hishekwa said they noticed the drastic increase in the food truck/trailer industry – and that alone set off the light bulb. “Based on this, we decided to create a market that primarily focuses and celebrates people and food,” elaborated Hishekwa.

Hishekwa further mentioned that the Cookout is a special market, as it is a food truck orientated event and big companies have come on board to support this new entrepreneurial venture.

“The Cookout Market is brought to you by a marketing and events company, Surefire Marketing Solutions and Events Management, in collaboration with Standard Bank, Coca-Cola, Sugar King, 99fm and Van der Walt Trailers,” revealed Hishekwa.

The event will be hosted bi-annually.

