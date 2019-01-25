Burglars steal N$88 000 from shop at Onyaanya

OMUTHIYA - Unknown suspects on Monday stole N$88 326 in cash and goods worth N$11 809 when they broke into Weyo trading enterprises at Onyaanya, Oshikoto Region.

The suspects are said to have gained entry into the shop by cutting through its roof, whereafter they broke into the safe, said the police in Oshikoto.

The police report further stated the incident happened in the early hours between 04h00 and 06h00, when an on-duty security guard was apparently asleep. “It is alleged the security who was on duty went to sleep around 04h00 in a room next to the shop and when he woke up around 06h00 and returned to his duty station, he realised the door of the shop was open. Upon inspection, he saw footprints coming from the shop, and upon further checks he noticed the roof was cut open,” stated the police report.

A case of housebreaking and theft was registered, and none of the stolen goods or any of the stolen money has been recovered while police investigations continue.

