Business women empowered at Ongwediva

ONGWEDIVA -The Namibian Businesswoman Project is hosting its 20th Economist Businesswomen Conference at Ongwediva to empower women at a personal, professional and financial level.

The organiser of the event, a partner and marketing manager at Namibia Economist Deśeré Lundon-Muller said the aim of the conference is to create an opportunity for women to share their expertise and skills, to make new contacts and to create worthwhile business relationships.

“Our aim with the conference is to expose and share with our colleagues in the north this accumulated pool of skills,” further stated Lundon-Muller.

The one-day conference covers in-depth presentations on the role of businesswomen in the marketplace.

The conference is being attended by businesswomen from all over Namibia.

The event is sponsored by Telecom Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia and SureRitz Travel.

Lundon-Muller said the conference is tailored for all women who want to increase their professionalism, job satisfaction, to add value to their organisations and to encourage entrepreneurs.

She said the conference particularly in the north over the 19 years has greatly liberated women and has been one of the most effective ways to create a new generation of entrepreneurs and professionals to stimulate economic growth in our country.

Altogether Lundon-Muller said the sharing of expertise and skills strives to ensure the development of women with the potential to succeed in the commerce industry.

“Thereby contributing to the sustainability of the economy and to encourage businesswomen,” said Lundon-Muller.

Equally, she said the conference will increase women visibility in the industry and the community at large.

Lundon-Muller urged the participants to support the projects initiatives so that it can be used to develop women further.

She said the money generated at the conference goes towards the Economist Businesswoman Fund which is used to finance female students in business related fields at Namibian institutions.

So far three women have benefited from the fund and have since completed their studies.

