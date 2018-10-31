Businesses take care of Otavi residents

OTAVI - Despite the ongoing economic meltdown experienced in Namibia and elsewhere, a quartet of companies refused to backtrack on social responsibilities towards those towns that are still in need of community development projects.

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) joined hands with B2Gold, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust and Agra Limited as they handed over the refurbished Otavi sport courts to the Otavi Town Council, on Saturday.

The renovation cost amounted to more than N$ 3.3 million, of which N$ 2.5 million came from Ohorongo Cement. Through this investment, volleyball, netball and basketball courts were revamped to ensure proper support towards the social activities aimed at enhancing the living standards of the town’s residents.

Markus Damaseb, former Mayor of Otavi, and one of the trustees of the OOCT, handed over the facility to the incumbent Mayor Martha Shipanga, and called upon the community to utilise the facilities to the maximum, as he believe that future stars can emerge from the facility. He added the facilities has the potential to increase economic activities at the town.

“We acknowledge that the town of Otavi needs development. I am of the opinion that if well managed and maintained, this facilities can be the driving force for development in this town.

“The main objective of this partnership is geared towards the uplifting of communities, in an effort to maintain a balance between the economy and environments in which the various businesses operate,” Damaseb noted

Councillor Shipanga commended the partners, describing their act as a clear demonstration of how the private sector can collectively organise themselves to improve the social development of the communities.

“This facilities will go a long way to keep the youth, the active old persons and people with

disability to be engaged in a healthy and happy lifestyle through sports and recreation,

therefore improving the living standard and well-being of Otavi town residents,” added Shipanga, assuring the community that the town council will ensure the facilities are put to good use.

She advised the community to approach town council’s office and “make the relevant booking arrangements and then keep it in excellent condition after use. “Let us appreciate the hard work of sponsors by putting this facilities to good use.”



2018-10-31 10:18:10 2 months ago