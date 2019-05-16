Businessman builds kindergarten for his community

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - Businessman Fulbertus Kwedhi with the help of his wife Lucia Shindume-Kwedhi built a kindergarten and also used his own money to build an office for Swapo Party in Okathitu Konkayi village in Omusati Region. The two projects cost the couple over N$300 000.

Both the Swapo office and the kindergarten were recently inaugurated by Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

In an interview with New Era, Kwedhi said it had pained him seeing children in his community still being taught under trees almost three decades after independence.

“Every time I visit my village, one thing that hits me hard is passing by little children being educated under trees – same applies to the Swapo members in my constituency. This situation has been so disturbing me for some time that I decided to do something for my community,” explained Kwedhi, adding that he has also contributed to the development of the village.

Children in Okathitu Konkayi village have been attending classes under the trees close to the cuca shops and it’s under those same trees that members of Swapo used to conduct their meetings.

He added that people, especially children, have been facing challenges during winter and the rainy season because some children fail to attend lessons when it is very cold, windy or rainy.

A teacher at Natangwe Kwedhi Kindergarten, Albertina Stefanus, said: “We are very excited about what Kwedhi has done for our village; he did not only motivate children that couldn’t attend the kindergarten to start attending classes, he has also helped us, in terms of storing our furniture such as tables and chairs.”

Stefanus said previously they had nowhere to store the kindergarten furniture which caused people to steal them and children were not serious with school because of a lack of facilities.

At the inauguration of the kindergarten and the Swapo office, Swapo secretary general Shaningwa congratulated Kwedhi for making changes in his community.

Forty-three-year old Kwedhi, who is also the owner of Ongoma Trading cc, requested his fellow businessmen to start contributing to the development of their communities and also urged the government to look into matters of that kind. “Those children need proper shelter, schools and education because they are our future.

How are children expected to concentrate in class if they are being taught under a tree opposite cuca shops? Imagine the noise and all the disturbance from people around those cuca shops,” he noted. Kwedhi added that he moved the kindergarten and the office away from the cuca shops to avoid disturbance during lessons or meetings.

