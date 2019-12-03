Cabinet authorise horses mackerel TAC Strauss Lunyangwe National Khomas

WINDHOEK - Minister of Information and Communication Technology (Mict) Stanley Simataa has announced the new total allowable catch (TAC) for commercial marine fishery for the new year starting from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

He informed the media of the 20th Cabinet decision that the TAC for horse mackerel was set at 330 000 metric tons and for deep-sea red crab for 3 900 metric tons.

He reiterated the issue of new right holders should not be confused with old right holders. ‘’Let’s not confuse this with the new applications that were invited. This speaks to the fishing rights which are still valid in this sector. As for the new rights, the president has spoken adequately on this matter in terms of the assignment he has given to the acting minister of fisheries and marine resources to deal with.”

Recently, President Hage Geingob ordered acting fisheries minister Albert Kawana to investigate the affairs of the state-owned fishing company Fishcor and the line ministry over the past 10 years. Former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) chairperson James Hatuikulipi and former CEO Mike Nghipunya are implicated in the massive international bribery ‘Fishrot’ scandal, which has also led to the resignation of Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala as fisheries and justice ministers respectively.

Earlier this year, former minister of marine resources and fisheries, Esau said horse mackerel and hake stocks constitute about 94 percent of Namibia’s annual fish landings. Findings indicated horse mackerel stocks were above the maximum sustainable yield (MSY) level and that they have been in this healthy situation for some years now.

The 349,000 MT total allowable catch set for 2019 was therefore sustainable.

On the process of renewals of rights which have attained seven years, the then minister said that many right holders did not yet provide information to the ministry which they requested, which was necessary for them to conclude the renewal process. Some of the information the ministry required was evidence of investments and jobs that they have created during the past seven years.

Failure to submit the said information would mean they would not get new rights to continue operating in this lucrative sector that pays out millions in dividends.

