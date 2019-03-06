Cannabis herbalist granted N$5000 bail

SWAKOPMUND - Swakopmund resident Cheryl Antoinette Green (57), who was arrested a week ago in Swakopmund for being in possession of cannabis products she said were herbs, was yesterday granted bail of N$5000. Green was arrested for allegedly manufacturing cannabis oil and being found in possession of at least 71 weed plants. Her son who led the police to their residence where her green garden was discovered paid a N$2000 fine.

She currently face charges related to possession and dealing in drugs.

Police confiscated 71 plants of about 3.5 kilograms, 26 grams of cannabis as well as oil with an estimated value of about N$22 000 from her residence in Kramersdorf in Swakopmund. Green was denied bail during her first appearance by Magistrate Conchita Olivier.

In her defence, she told the court that not a single weed leaf, left her house and that she only planted the prohibited plant for medicinal purposes.

“My husband is suffering from a life-threatening disease and I treat it with cannabis oil. I am not dealing in drugs,” Green told the court during her first appearance.

Green also informed the court her husband who was also in court and moved around with a mobile aid, needs care and he cannot be left alone.

Her next court date is 20 March 2019.

2019-03-06 08:59:09 26 days ago