Capricorn Group welcomes new staff members

WINDHOEK - Capricorn Group Executive Management Team (EMT) members officially welcomed 20 new employees to the organisation on September 2, 2019. The new staff were welcomed at a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at Bank Windhoek’s People Development Department in Windhoek.

The New Employee Orientation Programme takes place five times a year. It is aimed at welcoming new employees and prepares them for their new roles within the organisation.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director Baronice Hans highlighted the bank’s strategy as an integral part of the organisation’s future success and performance. She emphasised the importance of customer satisfaction and told the new employees to always put customers first. “Three of our key six strategic drivers are focused on delivering the best customer experience to both potential and existing customers,” said Hans.

Group Executive for Digital Abri Nel explained the core functions and structures of Capricorn Group and added that the new employees have joined the best company in the country. “Strive for excellence in everything you do,” said Nel.

The new staff are from Bank Windhoek’s Retail Banking Services, Support Services, Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Internal Audit Departments and Capricorn Asset Management.





2019-09-10 07:32:54 8 hours ago