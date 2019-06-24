Career fair guides Rundu learners

RUNDU - A career fair was held on Friday at Rundu Creation Centre where learners from various schools around the town were invited to get first-hand information on what career choice to make.

The event was organised by the young achievers empowerment project in Kavango East that inspires young people to become responsible as well as have a sense of mission and vision in life. It was held in collaboration with Zoreni foundation that provides tutorials to Grade 12 learners at some schools.

The main aim was to inform current Grade 12s on choosing the right career path and provide guidance on the way forward after Grade 12, in addition to where to look for financial assistance and so on.

On the finance side, various banks were invited to make presentations on study loans they offer and how they can be attained by learners through their parents.

“We also informed the learners on the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund and despite the officials not being present due to other duties, we handed out brochures,” said Antonio Celestino from the young achievers empowerment project.

“We invited various institutions including Nored, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ngato VTC and other institutions that could not make it but supported the activity with pamphlets for learners to browse through,” Celestino said.

“It’s important for learners to have or know their career choice before completing high school so that they are not influenced by other factors or friends,” he added.

