Catholic loses church bell worth N$100 000 New Era Reporter National Khomas

Unknown thieves in Omusati region on Sunday at an unknown time sneaked into the premises of the Roman Catholic Parish and stole its church bell worth N$100 000, revealed Deputy Police Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in the crime report she issued on Tuesday.

The heist took place at Ogongo and the police have not yet made any arrests; hence, the bell that could be sold to any scrap metal dealership has not yet been recovered. Meanwhile, a case of theft of a motor vehicle was reported between last week Wednesday and Friday at Totoya Pupkewitz in Aussppanplatz, Windhoek, in what appears to be an inside job. “It is alleged the suspect stole a motor vehicle (a silver Toyota Rav4) from a dealer shop, valued at N$230 000. Members of the Khomas Serious Crime Sub-Division recovered the vehicle at the Old Power Station without number plates on Sunday. It is further alleged three staff members were asked to shift some vehicles, and in the process, they hid one vehicle with the intention to steal it. No arrest has been made yet. Police investigations continue,” stated the deputy police commissioner.

2020-04-01 10:28:54 | 18 hours ago