Chapman takes over FNB Commercial 

WINDHOEK - Philip Chapman has been appointed as the new Executive Officer of FNB Namibia Commercial. In his new role Chapman will be responsible for FNB Commercial Banking, which includes, SME; Tourism; Agriculture; Franchise; Commercial Property Finance and a part of the Public-Sector Banking portfolio.

“At a high level our vision is to be a client centric business. I believe the bank needs to deliver to clients what they require to grow their businesses, which ultimately also grows our business,” said Chapman.

“To remain at the forefront FNB Namibia invests significant resources in enhancing the value proposition to our customers. We offer cutting edge platforms, with modern technology, to deliver a well-integrated and superior product and service offering to our clients. Our system capabilities combined with professional and capable people is definitely a key differentiator in a highly competitive market”, says Chapman.

He holds a BCom Honours degree from the University of Stellenbosch and has experience in venture capital funds, corporate and investment banking as well as a broad spectrum of banking activities across several African countries. He has been part of the RMB Namibia team since 2015 as Head of RMB Namibia Credit as well as regional responsibility including Botswana and Lesotho.

FNB Namibia Commercial focuses on enabling the growth of the client’s business by facilitating future expansion and protecting the clients’ business interests while at the same time ensuring that the client benefits from all the financial products and services in the areas of the four Core pillars of Transacting, Investing, Insuring and Lending.



2019-03-14 10:14:11 18 days ago