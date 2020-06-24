Chinese businesses distribute free food Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

Chinese business people have committed to remain firm in the multi-sectoral effort to help the Namibian government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted global economic activities, by pledging to help feed those in need in the Oshikoto region.

The latest Chinese largesse from enterprises in Omuthiya will benefit impoverished Namibian households in eleven constituencies in Oshikoto who will receive maize meal, macaroni, spaghetti, sugar and cooking oil with a combined value of N$33 000. Currently, Namibia has 67 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 46 active and 21 recoveries – this figure from the latest national statistics.

“As known by all, our normal life and business activities are now being greatly affected by this unprecedented epidemic. Needless to say, life is more difficult especially for the less privileged elderly and vulnerable people. Therefore, we fully understand that nobody can stay aloof and indifferent in such unusual moments,” said Bo Jiang, the deputy chairman of Chinese Commerce and Industry.

In addition, Bo said, it was encouraging that Chinese businesses have come on board and stood side by side with Namibia in these trying times. “As it goes in our traditional saying, different land, same concern, thus Namibia is our second home and we will fight tooth and nail to save it. Therefore, this donation is an example of the profound friendship between the Chinese community and the locals, as well as signifying the solidarity in jointly fighting the pandemic,” he added.

Some of the beneficiaries present expressed appreciation for the generous gesture. “The food items we are receiving today come in handy, as we are struggling to make ends meet. We are a family of 15 – none is employed – hence we all depend on the little pension grant I receive,” said Ndina Shekutamba from Olukonda constituency.

Equally, another pensioner said the monthly state pension grant is their only sole of income.

“This will take us far, since we did not have a good harvest. We have been struggling together with 12 other family members who all look upon me,” said Joseph Kamati.

He said the outbreak of the pandemic worsened their meagre livelihoods and that not a single person in his household benefitted from the Ṅ$750 Covid-19 relief grant.

Governor of Oshikoto region Penda Ya Ndakolo praised the Chinese, saying they are fostering the long-standing relationship of China and Namibia dating back to colonial times.

“We appreciate you and you should always feel welcome to conduct business in our area without fear,” assured the regional governor.

