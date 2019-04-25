Chinese murder suspects denied bail

RUNDU - Two Chinese accused in the recent murder of their employee Haushiku Andreas Muyevu at Andara village in Mukwe Constituency that sparked looting were on Tuesday denied bail when they made a routine court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court. The court was full to capacity, and some people were standing in court because all the benches in the public gallery were filled and some had to stand outside as the inside of the court complex was fully packed. Xuefeng Chen, 29, and Zhenhai Zhou, 31, appeared on a charge of murder each and discharging of a firearm in public.

The state objected to bail noting that the investigations are at a preliminary stage and because it’s a serious offence and both the accused are flight risks.

“It is also in their own interest and safety the they be remanded in custody,” prosecutor Steven Haradöeb said.

“It is also not in the interest of the public or administration of justice that they be released on bail,” Haradöeb added. The matter was remanded to 22 July for further police investigations.

“I take note of the submission of my colleague (prosecutor). The date is in order for further investigation and we will bring a formal bail application in due course,” said Leena Shikongo from Metcalfe Attorneys who represented the two accused.

The two appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu.

Before the court proceedings the Muzokumwe Volunteer Organisation handed a petition to public prosecutor Haradöeb saying the state should not give bail to the two Chinese nationals who are accused of killing Muyevu. “In the matter to be adjudicated before the court, we would like the prosecutor to consider the following and use same in objecting to bail. The seriousness of the offence and public interest in the matter,” said the organisation’s chairperson, Paulus Mbangu.

“I will urge you the community not to take the law in your own hands, leave it to the relevant authorities, we are indeed capable of dealing with matters such as this and be rest assured that justice will prevail,” Haradöeb said upon receiving the two-page petition signed by 228 people.



