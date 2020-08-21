Chinese nationals accused of murder get bail 

RUNDU – Two Chinese nationals, who were arrested last year for the murder of one of their employees at Andara village in the Mukwe constituency of Kavango East, were granted bail of N$100 000 each this week.

The two are accused of murdering their employee Haushiku Andreas Muyevu at Andara. They allegedly shot the victim four times on 17 April 2019

During their last bail application in September last year, they claimed they acted in self-defence after the victim allegedly attacked them with a hammer.

At the time, police reported that Muyevu had demanded severance pay following his dismissal earlier that day, which led to a heated argument.

This allegedly resulted in the suspects shooting Muyevu and left him to die outside their shop. The duo, Xuefeng Chen (30) and Zhenhai Zhou (32), saw their case postponed to 22 October when they appeared this week before magistrate Sonia Samupofu in the Mukwe periodic court.

They were released on bail with strict conditions; they should not interfere with witnesses, and their travel documents are to remain at the Divundu police station where they have to report every Friday.

Members of the public had opposed the granting of bail through various demonstrations.

“In the matter to be adjudicated before the court, we would like the prosecutor to consider the following and use same in objecting to bail: the seriousness of the offence and public interest in the matter,” the Muzokumwe volunteer organisation argued last year.

