Christmas initiative reaches over 1400 OVC’s countrywide

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - The year 2018 ended on a sparkling note for more than 1400 Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) spoiled to an early Christmas treat through an annual initiative by the O&L Group and its subsidiaries.



The annual Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group Christmas party for OVCs saw up to 380 children countrywide spoiled with a day full of fun, games, goodies and gifts to sparkle up their Christmas. The Windhoek initiative celebrated its 14th, while the coast its 10th anniversary this year. The initiative included the annual O&L Shoebox project, which reached close to 1080 children across the country this year, from Genade Kinderbewaarhuis, Dolam Children’s House, Dordabis Pre-Primary and Side by Side Early Intervention Centre in Windhoek; Walvis Bay Kids Haven and Sunshine & JJ’s Care Centres in Walvis Bay; Oosterheim Laerskool in Aroab; AA Denk Memorial School in Kalkrand; Hope Children’s Centre (Tsumeb), Tears of Hope (Swakopmund), Sonop Primary School (Mariental), and Mainstream Foundation (Zambezi).



The shoeboxes were filled with basic necessities such as a facecloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and other goodies as well as an extra something special to sparkle up their Christmas.



Tanja Payne from O&L subsidiary, Hangana Seafood in Walvis Bay who also heads the organising of the coastal OVCs Christmas recently, says the event has grown to be loved and adored, and appreciated by the entire coastal town of Walvis Bay, which has brought significant external sponsors on board to contribute to the success. Sponsors include Omega Security, Afrox, The FunShop, Party Kids, Sanitec, Chip & Dip, Jolly Lolly, Tiny Cooks Walvis Bay, Marlene & Monja, Walvis Bay Fire Brigade, SPUR Walvis Bay, Mpact and Namventures.



“The entire O&L Group and subsidiaries always stand ready and contribute immeasurably to this exciting and very meaningful event on our calendar.



I am always impressed and appreciative of the support from our own people, but am also extremely grateful for the external support that simply adds great value to this special occasion,” says Payne.

O&L Group CSI coordinator, Venessa Mwiya, says for both OVC parties, the entire O&L Group contributes to the success thereof.



“It is a group effort – something all O&L ambassadors are extremely passionate about,” Mwiya adds. Both the O&L OVC Christmas parties and the Shoebox project are part of their highlights for the year, and remains the most loved events for O&L Group employees.



The O&L Group also supported the Oonte OVC Organisation with N$20,000 to host a Christmas party for more than 600 children in Ondangwa.

2018-12-19 10:49:48 14 days ago