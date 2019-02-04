Citizens humbles BA, Reds skin “Ingwe”…as sporting continues giant killing act

WINDHOEK – Traditional unfashionable Citizens Football Club silenced their doubters following another impressive display that signaled their title credentials in the MTC Premiership this term.

This time, Dawid Goagoseb’s outfit were the unlikely conquerors of MTC Premiership early pace setters Black Africa. The stubborn Citizens stunned the table toppers with a convincing 3-1 score line at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek, on Saturday.

Nino Kooper, Upengisa Ujaha and veteran winger Letu Shatimuene were on target for the in-form Citizens while Brave Warriors defender Vitapi Ngaruka scored a consolation goal for the log leaders.

In other action, reigning MTC Premiership champions Katutura glamour football club African Stars, returned to winning ways when former Tigers playmaker Image Isaak put on his favourite dancing shoes – showing his former teammates a few familiar routines.

The nimble-footed attacking midfielder netted the only goal of the match that separated the two old foes to give Stars a well deserved hard fought 1-0 triumph.

Following their impressive marathon campaign in the tough and demanding African Football Confederations (CAF) Cup, “Starlile” are playing a catch-up as they find themselves in an unusual mid-table position on the NPL log standings.

“Ingwe” rearguard was caught snoozing when their former player Isaak let fly with a trademark delivery on his weaker left foot – beating Tigers goalie David Peterson hands down.

However, despite trailing, Tigers upped their game and created some decent goal scoring opportunities but could sadly not find the back of the net.

With time ticking by, “Ingwe” had an inviting chance to level matters but their wasteful forwards appear to have left their shooting boots at home – much to the chagrin of their small army of supporters.

Stars’ reinstated head coach Bobby Samaria, said they are taking it one game at a time as all that matters now is collecting points.

“We have to start winning all our outstanding matches even though it’s not going to be easy,” he charged. Since we started playing catch-up, we have won two games and lost one but if we keep on winning, we will be serious contenders for the title soon,” concluded the “Little Corporal”.

Despite the defeat his counterpart Marvin Mbakera, said he was quite happy with his team’s overall commitment and performance.

“We did all we could to win the match but luck was just not on our side. From all the chances we created today, we could have scored a goal but when it’s not your day then there is nothing you can do.

“I’m happy to see the players give it their all and now look forward to our next fixtures,” said the former “Ingwe” tough tackling defender.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Okahandja United recorded their first win of the season via 1-0 victory over struggling seasiders Blue Waters.

MTC Premiership returnees Julinho Sporting defeated Mighty Gunners by two unanswered goals (2-0) to consolidate their position of the log standings. Additional reporting by: - Nampa.



