City Police recovers money swindled from woman

WINDHOEK - The City Police has arrested a suspect and recovered N$4 300 which was swindled from a woman. The police is further investigating the matter.

A young lady from the north posted on Facebook seeking accommodation in Windhoek at the beginning of the year after she recently has been transferred to the capital. Through her post, she got in contact with a scam artist who informed her of an available flat. The two then met and she inspected the place, which was to her satisfaction. The suspect then demanded an upfront payment and deposit of N$4 300 to secure the place for her. But later, the victim found it very difficult to get hold of the suspect as his phone went unanswered and sometimes off.

She then contacted the Windhoek City Police that immediately started investigating the dubious dealing. The suspect was arrested last Thursday and charged with theft with false pretense.

Senior Superintendent, Gerry Shikesho of the Windhoek City Police says such unlawful acts are very common this time of the year as criminals target students and desperate tenants promising them affordable accommodation. ’’These guys place their adverts on social media and some have keys to the place which they will show you. After that you will be informed to pay a certain fee through cellphone banking. Once that is done, that person will switch the phone off for life,’’ he says.

Shikesho is warning the public to be very vigilant, stressing that when it comes to making money transactions, the public should suggest to meet at a police station. “Don’t make a deal alone, if you are contacted in this type of manner. Ask the person to meet you at the police station and you will see their phones will be switched off or they will avoid you at all cost,’’ he cautions.

2019-01-28 09:45:14 7 hours ago