City tightlipped on ambitious AR plans

WINDHOEK – Chief Executive Officer of the City of Windhoek Robert Kahimise said he will not comment on whether the council has the resources required to fund the audacious activities planned by Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda, who announced his ambition to run for the mayoral position.

Kahimise said it is not for officials and technocrats to comment but for similar associations and politicians to express their views on such issue.

“I have no comment on the aspiration of Job Amupanda. I am not a politician. I am appointed – if you want further comment you can approach our politicians,” said Kahimise when asked during a recent conference.

Amupanda publicly declared his plan last week to contest the position of the City of Windhoek mayor next year. He listed urban land, housing, water provision and unemployment as top of his priorities.

He also shared his plan to re-open Ramatex where all uniforms for the City Police, cleaners, drivers, workers at the City will be produced at Ramatex. “We are going to ban all the importation of uniforms. Reopening of Ramatex will be our strategic intervention of job creation,” stated Amupanda.

Amupanda also sent a message to all elites to pay their bills already as they are going to disconnect when they take over.

Attempts to get comments from Amupanda, Dimbulukeni ‘Dee’ Nauyoma and George Kambala on their Swapo membership status proved futile as they did not respond to questions sent to them individually last week.

