Coastal residents feel discriminated

WALVIS BAY - Several residents from the coast took to the streets to protest against the lockdown of Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Arandis while the rest of the country operates under relaxed measures.

This took place despite being warned against large gatherings and demonstrations.

Protesters are of the opinion residents of the region should be allowed to move freely like all other towns as their businesses suffer.

“Open up the economy of the town. We will not die of Covid-19 but hunger. We need to get out of the coast to fend for ourselves and our families,” one of the protestors said on Friday.

Residents from Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Arandis are allowed to move between the three towns only, however, leaving the towns requires a permit that can only be issued by the police and for most critical needs such as medical conditions that cannot be sourced at the towns.

Also, those who leave are required to undergo 14-day quarantine before leaving and they should be tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the security cluster on Friday warned residents organising large gatherings and demonstrations in the three restricted towns to refrain from doing so.

Heading the security cluster, Appolos Haimbala on Friday said gatherings at the three towns are limited to 10 people at this stage.

“We want to warn and appeal to organisations that it is not in the public interest for the security cluster to use teargas to disperse them as it may affect those who are already sick. This is not the time to organise illegal demonstrations. So, let us make it clear that the law will take its course should you do so after being warned once again,” Haimbala cautioned.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-07-27 08:54:03 | 19 hours ago