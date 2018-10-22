Comedy tour to wind up in capital 

WINDHOEK - Hilarity is the four-course menu next Friday, November 2, when locally acclaimed comedian, Ndangi Iileka, or just Iileka winds up his Broke and Famous comedy tour at the Warehouse Theatre.

This will be Iileka’s third, one-person show around the country including the coastal town of Walvis Bay, since the beginning of the year. One of the organisers, Onesmus Uupindi, says the show will be exploring comedic situations where thanks mainly due to social media, people are instantly famous but unlike in the past where fame came with fortune, but nowadays it comes alone, which can be awkward.

Iileka has been performing comedy since 2010, and he was also awarded The Favorite Comedian at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards this year. This show is a finale recording of the Broke and Famous show, which Iileka has been performing in various towns throughout the country. “Comedy lovers can expect a lot of relatable, funny and clean comedy,” says Uupindi, adding that there will also be surprise opening acts at the event.

Iileka is arguably one of Namibia’s most recognisable and acclaimed comedian who, as is apparent with most things in life, also happens to be a professional electrical engineer. He rose to fame in September 2015 when he performed his second one-person show titled The Unkwatwable, which was to a large extent a humorous take on the off-duty habits of young Namibian professionals, 25 years after independence. The show has been put on DVDs and is available for “a small but measurable fee”, he says.

In September 2016, Iileka was invited to attend the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards which hosted some of the continents top comedians, including Basketmouth, Loyiso Gola, David Kau, John Vlismas and many others. “I coincidently ended up doing the voice over during the entire show,” he says. He remembers 2010 as when he started training as an electrical engineer with one of the engineering companies in the country, and the same year he was introduced to the comedy at the Free Your Mind shows.

Tickets are N$100 and N$150 at the door. The event will start at 20h00 in the evening.



2018-10-22 11:11:10 2 months ago