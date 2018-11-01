Commissioner Isaak waxes lyrical about road safety

KEETMANSHOOP – //Kharas regional police commander Commissioner Rudolf Isaak has welcomed the initiative of making road safety part of the national school curriculum.

Speaking during a road safety meeting at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday, Isaak said Namibian roads are not safe as evidenced by the many accidents occurring on the roads killing and injuring innocent people, and it is therefore a good initiative to have road safety as part and parcel of the school curriculum, so that children are shaped on how to be good road users from an early age.

“I am delighted to observe proceedings on the integration of road safety education into the school curriculum. It is an excellent effort to empower pupils with knowledge and skills for their safety and the safety of others,” said the regional police commander.

He further said skills that will be learned are not just basic physical skills required to cross the roads, but diverse skills required to be a safer road user such as decision-making when faced with hazardous traffic situations, problem solving, effective communication, managing pressure and taking responsibility for oneself and others.

He added that while the Namibian police traffic department, in collaboration with the Keetmanshoop municipal officers have embarked on scholar patrol programs to ensure safety around schools, this will be in vain without educating learners.

“Scholar patrols in the absence of road safety education will not be sufficient in prevention of motor vehicle accidents, therefore receiving road safety education as part of their normal school curriculum will be one of the most effective strategies,” he stated.

Isaak further said he has no doubts that road safety education will bring good results and be the most effective strategy in reducing the risk of accidents, while he also took a second to commend the education ministry and the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) and other stakeholders involved in this great initiative.

Motor Vehicle Accident Fund’s Jones Lutombi at the same event said that accidents and loss of lives can be avoided by a change in attitude from road users, saying that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that there are no accidents on the roads, especially by watching the speed.

“Twenty-five percent of all driving accidents is a result of excessive speed – change in driving attitude is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

Stakeholders also presented and discussed ideas on how to improve road safety.

