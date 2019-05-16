Communal farmers cautioned against rabies

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The chief veterinarian in Omusati Region Dr Josephat Peter has advised the public to report strange behaviour in pets and livestock in order to curtail the spread of diseases to other animals and humans.

The call comes after another donkey infected with rabies in Omusati was reported to have bitten off three cattle’s tails recently at IIhanguti village in Elim Constituency.

Earlier this year, a donkey infected with rabies was also reported to have bitten a 22-year-old man from Omayuunda location in Ogongo Constituency. As a result of the incident at Ogongo, the Directorate of Veterinary Services in Omusati conducted a mass vaccination targeting cattle, donkeys, dogs and cats.

Altogether 762 of the 862 of the animal census in the region were vaccinated leaving only 100 animals not vaccinated.

According to him, the directorate strives to ensure that at least 70 percent of the cats and dogs in the region are vaccinated.

At the same time, he also appealed to the public not to touch the suspected sick pets or livestock as it makes them equally prone to the virus carried by the suspected animal.

According to the vet, rabies symptoms in animals include foam or drooling clear saliva, eye discharge, aggressiveness, lack of appetite including taking water, pacing randomly and climbing on other animals’ backs other than at mating time.

“When you see such signs in an animal do not touch it. Isolate it and report it to the nearest veterinary office. Farmers should particularly refrain from touching the saliva as it is highly concentrated with the virus,” the chief vet said.

As a result of the latest donkey attack the veterinary office in Omusati held an information-sharing session with the community which was followed by vaccinating pets and livestock in the area.

Last year the annual rabies vaccination programme saw over 39 000 cats and dogs vaccinated.

This year’s campaign is expected to kick off soon.



