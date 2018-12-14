Construction of Ehenge road commissioned

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The Ongwediva Town Council on Thursday commissioned the construction of the much awaited 1.6 km Ehenge road.

The road will be upgraded from gravel to bitumen standard by Kambwa Trading at a cost of N$12.6 million.

The groundworks, which already commenced late November, is envisaged to be completed June next year.



Ehenge road stretches from the corner of Mweshipandeka Secondary School at the Zola intersection to Select Service station.

The mayoress of Ongwediva, Angelina Angula, said the road will ease traffic congestion at Mandume Ndemufayo during rush hours, and it will connect residents of Reception One to Three and Sky location to the rest of the town.

The road has previously been a hazard to motorists, especially during the rainy season.



The mayoress further said that council has prioritised roads and access to services, as well as plans to upgrade other roads at the town.

“It is with no doubt that access to services by our residents is the council’s priority despite all the challenges. We have taken it upon ourselves to make road infrastructure one of the many priorities towards economic and social development,” Angula said.

Other roads in the pipeline to be upgraded to bitumen standard include the church street, as well as the road to the Ongwediva Constituency Office.



Angula appealed to the contractor to ensure that councils’ resources are put to good use by constructing a quality road for the community.

Angula vowed to recall the contractor to redo the work if they construct a substandard road.

The mayor also appealed to the residents to cooperate and adhere to the road signs that are put up, in order to ensure that the road construction is completed within the specified time frame.

Operational Manager at Kambwa Trading, Daniel Iilende, assured the council that they will construct a quality road that will be used by future generations.

