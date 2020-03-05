Construction of Omuthiyagwiipundi school hall stalls Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Construction of a hall at Omuthiyagwiipundi Secondary School has stalled due to financial constraints. The school is now appealing to Good Samaritans to help complete the project. The school hall is being constructed with donations from the public and fundraising.

So far, close to N$160 000 has been spent on the construction, which is still at foundation level. The overall cost is estimated to be at N$1.8 million upon completion. “We are done with the foundation and construction of the brims; hence, we are in need of brick to close it off and level the ground. Thus, we welcome any form of assistance we may get from Good Samaritans – be it cash, materials or in kind,” said a teacher and head of the project, Johannes Andreas. “This project is entirely on the school and no government funding. We embarked on this journey considering we need such a facility to avoid holding meetings under trees and in the open, as well as for other educational activities.” Furthermore, he encouraged the community to come on board because such a development is for the benefit of all. Omuthiya town does not have a community hall; hence, most gatherings are held at the local church, a situation that displeases many.

“We have been losing out on crucial activities to be hosted in our town because of a lack of such facilities; this will not only help the school but the community at large hence a strong appeal for their involvement in the project,” said Andreas. – osimasiku@nepc.com.na

