Corporate and lifestyle TV launched

Entertainment Khomas

Patron of Corporate and Lifestyle TV (CL TV) Engel Nawatiseb launched and announced the new tv station at Tsumeb, saying the TV channel will commence its broadcasting schedule live on Monday at 18h00 for five hours every day. The former deputy minister of ICT said there is a bridge in Namibia for building new relations with many countries across the world but local stories are not told.

He said: “The launch of CL TV online channel, with a series of new TV dramas to be shown to the global audience, will help us share Namibian stories and bring our people closer to one another. I hope this channel will record and broadcast more historical realities of our liberation struggle about our heroes and heroines so that we appreciate how freedom and independence were brought about”.

CL TV is owned by the Namibia TV and DVD Productions stable, a production company that was started in Cape Town and now wholly owned by Namibians after buying it over from Chris Oberholzer in 2015.

The company, which has won an International Tourism Award in Poland, Warsaw, is also fully certified and owns a commercial television broadcast license obtained from the Communications

Regulatory Authority in Namibia (CRAN).

He took the opportunity to invite local producers to work with the station by submitting their work.

“Never mind the audio and visual quality; we will assist you to improve in those respects as we grow together gradually until we reach the mark which scored today’s great successes like Nollywood in Nigeria and others which started small,” he said.

Nawatiseb also assured that TV dramas and movies will find a home under CL TV with their increasing popularity in villages, towns and mahangu fields, which does not find their way to existing television channels.

He said the station commendably recognise the work done by the government through the Covid-19 Communication’s Centre; hence, they will partner with them to rebroadcast those remarkable efforts to the rest of the world through their web platform.

Nawatiseb mentioned that the fourth industrial revolution is here, with the digital space evolving daily and the situation forcing people into an era of e-learning, e-media, e-governance and other electronic spaces on the globe.

CL TV is currently being followed throughout the globe by embassies that have the urge to tap on developments at home by Namibians and many world populations in the diaspora, and by many others who are connected to CLTV.LIVE on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

– psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-06-12 11:33:12 | 20 hours ago