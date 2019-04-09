Cost-cutting still a priority in government: Shilunga

NYEGE - Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, says government has devised mechanisms to cope with the current economic situation and one of the mechanisms is to cut costs and only to spend where there is dire need.

Shilunga was speaking during the recent belated Independence Day celebration held at Nyege village in Mpungu Constituency, Kavango West.

“Secondly, the government, through its various structures, has adopted a mechanism or a strategy of prioritising. This means that developmental programmes and projects will be implemented looking at the urgency and importance of what they would serve,” she said last week.

“In other words, priority areas identified would be addressed in order of importance and this would save the government a great deal. We are working around the clock to ensure that we restore economic growth and job creation,” she added.

Shilunga, at the event, noted that, as Namibians, we need development in our immediate communities and encouraged Namibians to work together to help the government through established structures and platforms on workable ways to create job opportunities, especially for the youths who are the backbone of the country.

“It is not easy but we should be determined. I tell you, with great determination we shall emerge victorious.

“The struggle for the independence we are enjoying today was long and bitter and so is the struggle to curb unemployment, alleviate poverty and other societal challenges that Namibia faces today. We will surely be out of all these one day. Change takes time and it is sometimes painful,” she said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G Geingob has declared 2019 as the year of accountability. By being accountable for our actions, we can build a stronger Namibia, a more vibrant Namibia and more prosperous Namibia. We should, therefore, remain united in purpose, committed to the common good of our people,” she further stated.

Shilunga wants Namibians to unite and work together for the sake of the country.

“Let us embrace the spirit of togetherness, the spirit of one Namibia one Nation.

“Let us hold hands as comrades and patriots of our country to guard against anything that may cause disunity. Let us move forward as a nation. Let us fight corruption, let us fight crimes, let us fight hunger and let us fight poverty. Let us pull together as a visionary nation,” said.

2019-04-09 08:30:08 1 hours ago