COTA concert underway Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

The second instalment of the College of the Arts (COTA) Concert Week will kick off today at their campus in town at 19:00.

The week-long activities form part of raising funds for the college and simultaneously bring people together, to entertain, inform, and to educate and inspire all. The platform brings lecturers, part-time and full-time students together to participate in various art disciplines, such as music, dance, drama, art exhibitions, media arts and fashion.

A student concert will be held in the week at 19h00, with short films by students on Tuesday and Thursday at 13h00, as well as a theatre performance on Saturday at 12h00 in the afternoon. Full-time students will assist in sound, photography and capturing the event.

According to the organisers, this year’s intake was high but they could only accommodate a certain number due to the available spaces.

The highlight of the concert will be NAMAs 2014 Female Artist of the Year Erna Chimu, who will be performing alongside lecturers.

The institution was established by citizens with German heritage back in 1971 as a whites-only state conservatory of music. Drama and visual arts were later on added in the 80s and was subsequently renamed College for the Arts in 1990.

The concert ticket prices are N$60.00 for adults, N$40.00 for students, N$200.00 for all shows and children under six enter for free.

The week-long shows are not to be missed, as it provides a variety of art disciplines and promises to be entertaining.

2020-03-02 09:05:37 | 1 days ago