COTA receives pottery kilns

The College of the Arts (COTA) and The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust last Thursday inaugurated two brand new kilns - valued at N$135 000 and funded by the FirstRand Foundation.

The College of the Arts teaches ceramics in two different locations in Windhoek, namely the Theatre School Campus - with a studio that provides a creative outlet for both working people and schoolchildren who can take part-time classes in ceramics, learn this wonderful skill, and enjoy themselves. At the Katutura Community Art Centre, accredited three-year full-time diploma courses are taught where young people who may come from disadvantaged backgrounds, but who have a lot of talent, can get an arts education in many different art techniques and disciplines.

Good gesture... Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI manger and Nicky Marais, head of Department, Visual and Fashion Design – COTA, during the donation of kilns to the College of the Arts (COTA) last Thursday in Windhoek.



2018-11-09 09:35:11 1 months ago